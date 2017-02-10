SPPU engineering paper leak: Two months after leak, evaluation of papers begins

Two months after The Indian Express reported about the leak of a basic electrical engineering paper, discovered by a faculty at Modern Education Society’s College of Engineering, the evaluation of answer-sheets, which had been stalled by authorities at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), will finally be conducted.

However, the results of 14 students, whose names had cropped up in connection with the case, will be held back until the police inquiry is completed.

On December 10, The Indian Express had reported that a faculty had discovered the question paper on the mobile phone of a few first year engineering students, about 50 minutes before the exam was going to start.

While the exam was held, varsity officials instituted an inquiry and instructed the college to file an FIR. During the course of investigation by varsity authorities, the name of VIIT College had also cropped up, and the latter was asked to file a police complaint.

Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade, who admitted that a paper leak had taken place, had said that exam results of all students of the faculty would be kept on hold till resolution of the case. A decision on conducting a re-exam would be taken after that, he said.

University officials, in a Board of Examination meeting conducted this week, decided to evaluate the exam papers and declare the results.

“Yes, it has been decided to declare the results as it is not fair to the other students. The papers are already being evaluated and within a week, we will declare the results… however, the results of the 14 students, whose names have come up during questioning, will not be declared until the final report is received,” said Ashok Chavan, controller of examinations, SPPU.