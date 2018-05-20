‘Spoken English’ course for students in Delhi

The last date for enrolment is May 23, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted The last date for enrolment is May 23, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted

The Delhi government is inviting applications from government school students for enrolment in the ‘Spoken English’ course to enhance their language speaking skills. The programme has been organised in collaboration with the British Council, India-McMillan Education, Academy for Computers Training (Gujarat) and Trinity College London. The last date for enrolment is May 23, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

The course is open for full-time regular students who have taken part in Class 10 board exams and have passed the pre-board exams in three subjects with English as a subject. The course will begin in June.

Govt school students mostly come from economically poor backgrounds. When i meet them, this was their biggest demand – sir, hame english bolna sikhwa dijiye. I am so happy this course is now starting for govt school students. pic.twitter.com/zrJcCmWfGf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 20, 2018

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Government school students mostly come from economically poor backgrounds. When I meet them, this was their biggest demand – Sir, ‘hame English bolna sikhwa dijiye.’ (Sir, help us to learn spoken English). I am so happy this course is now starting for government school students.”

