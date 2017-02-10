Kerala to host international conference on special education

The conference is titled ‘Recent trends in Special Education for Young Persons With Special Needs’. (Express photo) The conference is titled ‘Recent trends in Special Education for Young Persons With Special Needs’. (Express photo)

Kerala’s tea-town Munnar is all set to host a two-day international conference to discuss recent trends in special education on Saturday. A host of global experts from various countries, including Sweden, Israel, Australia, United States, besides India, are expected to take part in the two-day event.

Titled ‘Recent trends in Special Education for Young Persons With Special Needs’, the conference is being organised by ‘Srishti’, a public charitable trust and ‘DARE’ (Developmental Activities in Rehabilitative Education) which provides special education to differently-abled here, with the support of Tata Global Beverages. Srishti was formed by the erstwhile Tata Tea Limited in 1991, as part of their efforts to support differently-abled children and adults in the region, especially those belonging to the plantation workers.

DARE also came into existence in the same year as a safe heaven for the specially-abled children in the high ranges of Munnar. It now works as part of Srishti. Ajoy Mishra, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Global Beverages and Ratna Krishna Kumar, Trustee, Srishti Welfare Centre will be among those attending the conference.

The conference’s core objective is to share views, experience and research findings on innovative ways to rehabilitate differently-abled students educationally and vocationally enabling them to be independent, self-motivated and valuable members of the society, Srishti sources here said. It also aims to share recent trends in training the persons with developmental disabilities such as new models, curriculum adaptations, vocational skill training, technology use and independent living, the sources said.

Some of the major topics to be discussed in the two-day conference are , ‘child-friendly classes’, ‘earning a livelihood with dignity’, ‘inclusive education: retrospection from paternal perspective’, ‘models of special education and inclusive education: challenges, gaps and possibilities’.

