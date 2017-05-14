Speakers share experiences to motivate youth at DPS youth event

Students perform at the show at Delhi Public School, Sector 40, in Chandigarh, on Saturday. Sahil Walia Students perform at the show at Delhi Public School, Sector 40, in Chandigarh, on Saturday. Sahil Walia

Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 40, Chandigarh, hosted TEDX Youth event on their school premises on Saturday. Twelve speakers from different walks of life, including a musician, stand-up comedian, lecturer and a poet, shared their experiences with the audience.

While addressing the gathering, Punjabi musician and actor Parmish Verma narrated the struggle he had to face to become an artist. During the course, he also motivated them to believe in themselves and that anything is possible in life.

Vikash Das founder and director of Vat Vrikhsya spoke about how he quit his lucrative IT job at IBM to empower Dalit women and how he founded the organisation to bring a change in the society. “Don’t let others define you and don’t compare yourselves with others because we all have equal rights”, he said.

Principal of DPS, Reema Dewan, said, “The event will give global exposure to the students. Not only it will widen the horizon but will also give a new aspect of thinking and motivate students in their life.”

