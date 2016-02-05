South Central Railway Recruitment 2016: Apply for 2030 posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2016: The women candidates are required to submit the online application forms on or before of March 1, 2016. (File photo) South Central Railway Recruitment 2016: The women candidates are required to submit the online application forms on or before of March 1, 2016. (File photo)

South Central Railway has released a notification to fill 2030 vacant posts for women constables (RPF & RPSF). The candidates are required to submit the online application forms on or before of March 1, 2016.

The recruitment of applicants will be based on written examination, physical efficiency test, physical measurement test, verification of documents and marks obtained on the basis of sports certificates / NCC.

Eligibility: The candidate should between 18 to 25. They must have passed Matriculation / Class 10th or any other equivalent qualification from a renowned Board.

Click here to see the procedure of filling the form.

Salary: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with Rs 2,000 grade pay per month are the consolidated salary offered.

For updates on job notification, click here

