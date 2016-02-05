Latest News
  • South Central Railway Recruitment 2016: Apply for 2030 posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2016: Apply for 2030 posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2016: The recruitment of applicants will be based on written examination, physical efficiency test, physical measurement test, verification of documents and marks obtained on the basis of sports certificates / NCC

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 8, 2016 11:56 am
railways jobs, rpf jobs, rpf jobs 2016, rpf constable vacancy, rpf women constable vacancy, Indian railways jobs, Indian railways jobs 2016, railway vacancy, railway vacancy 2016, railway recruitment 2016, railway recruitment for women, railway recruitment for women 2016 South Central Railway Recruitment 2016: The women candidates are required to submit the online application forms on or before of March 1, 2016. (File photo)
Top News

South Central Railway has released a notification to fill 2030 vacant posts for women constables (RPF & RPSF). The candidates are required to submit the online application forms on or before of March 1, 2016.

The recruitment of applicants will be based on written examination, physical efficiency test, physical measurement test, verification of documents and marks obtained on the basis of sports certificates / NCC.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Eligibility: The candidate should between 18 to 25. They must have passed Matriculation / Class 10th or any other equivalent qualification from a renowned Board.

Click here to see the procedure of filling the form.

Salary: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with Rs 2,000 grade pay per month are the consolidated salary offered.

For updates on job notification, click here

 

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. N
    Nithyananda
    Mar 3, 2017 at 4:33 pm
    Welder
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. B
      Babu saini
      Jan 14, 2017 at 11:49 am
      I required a job at the eligibility of 10 p . Please sir it's very important for me
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. M
        Mithun Raj
        Jan 5, 2017 at 4:55 pm
        10 2 job
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. K
          Kamaldeep
          Aug 5, 2016 at 10:20 am
          I like you my favorites joblt;br/gt;My qualifications 12th bsc 2 year
          (0)(0)
          Reply
          1. Rathod Sanjay
            May 9, 2017 at 5:26 pm
            I like rrc jobs iam qulifeid 10/12 and ITI Disel mechanical please help me Sir
            (0)(0)
            Reply
          2. V
            Vikram
            Jul 9, 2016 at 7:54 pm
            I need a railway job plz help me sir..
            (0)(0)
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments
            Most Read
            Best of Express
            Buzzing Now
            Top News
            Adda
            Mar 20: Latest News