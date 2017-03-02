Soon, Pune based SOFT to give fashion designers lessons in Italian

Taking a global stride and to inculcate world-class fashion in their curricula, city-based School of Fashion Technology (SOFT) has tied up with Accademia Costume and Moda (ACM) of Italy. SOFT is run under the aegis of Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sastha (MKSSS).

The MoU between the two institutes was signed at the school’s Narhe campus recently. Among those present at the occasion, include Promod Gorhe, chairman of MKSSS, ND Patil, vice-chairman, and MM Hundekar, principal of SOFT. Adrien Roberts and Lupo Lanzara were representing ACM.

“With this collaboration, aimed at providing Indian women better opportunities in the fields of fashion and technology, at both national and international levels, we hope to get on board more world-renowned persons from this industry,” said Hundekar.

Two of the courses include a three-year undergraduate programme in fashion design, a two-year post-graduate diploma programme in fashion branding and merchandise.

The two institutions will conduct integrated courses, with a special focus on global fashion trends. Other focus areas would include high-end fashion, brand design, buying and merchandising of Indian fashion industry for an international market.

These programmes will also have a special focus on exchange of skills and trend analysis. The young designers will also be taught international business skills.