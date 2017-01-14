Soon, new Mumbai University portal for college affiliation, teacher recruitment

Mumbai University. Mumbai University.

THE UNIVERSITY of Mumbai has implemented a new online interface to manage its affiliated colleges and improve its teacher recruitment process.Aimed at improving transparency, the interface designed by Nirmal software is part of the university’s ambitious project to digitise its administrative and management processes. Each affiliated college will have to register itself with the interface linked to the university’s website. The colleges will then be assigned designated usernames and password. Using these credentials, the colleges can directly apply for reaffiliation, which was earlier a long-drawn process with letters going back and forth. This will make it easier for the university to take the affiliation process forward.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Not only will the interface bring in more transparency, it will make the affiliation process faster. It will also be easier for the university to set up a local inquiry committee (LIC) to inspect new colleges,” said university registrar M A Khan. In the past, there have been allegations of corruption in the affiliation process but the new interface is aimed at curbing malpractices as colleges can pay their affiliation fee online. The university will also have a ready database of all its colleges — more than 750 in number — at its disposal.

All university-approved teachers, too, have to be registered on the interface and issued usernames, so the university can choose teachers from the database for the LIC, Khan explained. The process will also save time, he said. The interface also facilitates a robust teacher recruitment process. Affiliated colleges can call for online applications for vacant teaching posts. The entire application and selection process will be conducted online limiting any problems in the system. Khan said the project has been implemented and is now at the data-gathering stage. So far 350 colleges have submitted their data to the interface.

The university’s efforts to make the admission to examination process online have not achieved the desired results. After a data compatibility issue with Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL), the university outsourced the process to another agency in June last year. However, the process was handed back to MKCL in October. Khan said a final decision on the processes will be taken before the start of the next academic year.