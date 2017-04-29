Soon, more skill-based subjects for students of class nine and ten

Special lessons on economics with mathematical applications will be rolled out in the next year’s syllabus. (Representational image) Special lessons on economics with mathematical applications will be rolled out in the next year’s syllabus. (Representational image)

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has brought in better subject choices in its class IX syllabus. This will be effective from the academic year starting June 2017. As a part of the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), the board has decided to roll out 10 vocational subjects which will be taught at selected schools under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

These multi-skill foundation courses include automobile service technician, retail merchandising, healthcare general duty assistant, beauty and wellness, physical education and sports, tourism and travel, agriculture, media and entertainment, banking and financial services.

With the focus on imparting skill-based knowledge, students who opt for any of these subjects will be assessed on both practical and theory, with a weightage of 60 marks given to the practical component.

Schools having recognition from both the state education board and Bhopal-based Pandit Sundarlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE) can permit their students to opt for the vocational subjects instead of a language and social science subjects. This system will be introduced for Class IX in the next academic year while class X students will benefit from this choice scheme only from the academic year starting 2018.

In addition to this, the board has decided to make Economics a part of both Mathematics and Geography, instead of the latter alone. Special lessons on economics with mathematical applications will be rolled out in the next year’s syllabus.

An all inclusive book, pertaining to all the subjects with applications in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) will be introduced, stated officials of the state board.

Officials have also decided to do away with the number of subjects under the School Examination Certificate that presently includes personality development, skill development, social service, scouting or guiding, MCC, NCC, defence studies, civil defence and road safety and vocational guidance.

Instead, it will all be clubbed under Self and Skill Development, of which the student has to opt for one subject. However, civil defence, road safety and NCC have been retained as optional subjects.

Class ten aptitude test results declared

The results for the Class X aptitude test conducted by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in February have been declared. Students need to log in to http://www.mahacareermitra.in and key in their SSC hall ticket number. Information regarding the same can also be availed on 8600245245 or 020-49294929 between 10.30am and 5 pm on weekdays.

For more news on education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now