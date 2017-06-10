Soon in DU: 5-year journalism course, PG in cyber security

Move awaiting nod from from AC, EC Move awaiting nod from from AC, EC

Delhi University’s Standing Committee on Admissions Friday gave its approval to establishing a School of Journalism and starting a one-year postgraduate (PG) diploma course in Cyber Security. If approved by the Academic and Executive Councils (AC & EC), the decisions will come into effect from the current academic year.

The committee also gave its approval to the School of Transnational Affairs — a virtual portal where academicians of different fields across the globe can interact with each other.

“The university is going to start a five-year integrated course in journalism, which will be known as the Delhi School of Journalism… If students quit at the end of three years, they will get a graduate degree, and if they complete five years, they’ll get a postgraduate degree,” Nachiketa Singh, a member of the panel, said.

“The School will have a different building, and faculty will be appointed. It will probably be based in North Campus. But for this year, it will run from a temporary location. DU is ready with funds for the same,” he added.

On the cyber security course, Singh said, “This will be collectively offered by the Department of Operational Research, Department of Computer Science, Department of Commerce and maybe some others. That will be clearer in the AC meeting.” Singh added that the AC and EC meetings are likely to get over by the end of June. If the decisions are approved, they can be put into effect this year, he said.

