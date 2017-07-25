Son of autorickshaw driver cracks CAT 2016, secures seat in IIM Rohtak

Sukesh Kumar Thogaru Sukesh Kumar Thogaru

When your dreams are big, then the sky is the limit. All you need to have the courage to step out and take the risk. Meet 25-year-old Sukesh Kumar Thogaru whose father is an autorickshaw driver. Despite his humble background, Sukesh fought all odds and cracked CAT 2016 to join IIM Rohtak’s post graduate programme.

“My father was running a business which ran into losses. I was in class 3 then. We were bankrupt and to manage expenses and pay the debt, he bought auto and started carrying goods. It was a difficult period. Basic necessities like TV, fancy geometry box were a distant dream,” said Sukesh.

Born and brought up in Warangal, Sukesh and his elder brother focussed on their studies as they knew this is the only way they can get rid of their problems. “Despite financial constraints, my father ensured that we attend school regularly. He somehow managed to pay our fees by working day-and-night and taking loans,” he said.

Sukesh scored over 80 per cent in class 12. To make sure he doesn’t add burden to his parents, he also kept teaching students. Since Sukesh didn’t have money to fill the form of JEE and AIEEE, he appeared in EAMCET and got admission in an engineering college which is now closed. Read | This teacher is a CAT 2016 topper but passed IIM Ahmedabad in 2010. Click here

His love for electronics grew when he found solace and money in repairing and selling gadgets. “During my college days, I started buying, repairing and selling phones and other electronic items of friends, much before the OLX came. I knew electronics is my real calling,” said he.

Soon he was placed as gaming testing engineer in a Pune company with a salary of 9000 per month on daily wage basis. “But the real turning point was when I started working in the Cognizant Technology Solutions. There, I experienced success like never before. Within three months of joining, I got an offer to work as a business enabler and my innovations got awards too,” he said.

Sukesh realised that marketing and operations interest him and to understand dynamics of this business, he needs to pursue MBA. “I dedicated nearly 4-5 hours every day after office for CAT preparation. I followed free YouTube channels like Takshzila Shikshak, Perfect Scores, Handa ka funda to clear my concepts,” he said.

Sukesh scored 90.74 percentile in CAT 2016 and got admission in IIM Rohtak’s PGP. “After passing from IIM, I’ll work in some company to gain confidence. I wish to start my own business in the electronic industry as I feel India is dependent on China and other countries. I hope to make India self-sufficient in electronic products,” said he

