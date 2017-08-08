Some seats still vacant, DU to have 10th cut-off

Students seeking admission in Delhi University. (Express photo) Students seeking admission in Delhi University. (Express photo)

The Delhi University will declare a 10th cut-off list for general category students this time around. The eighth and ninth cut-off lists were part of a special drive for students belonging to reserved categories. The university maintained that they will declare the fresh cut-off list since there are some colleges which still have vacant seats for general category students.

“This list will be for colleges which have seats vacant in a few courses. The eighth and ninth list was part of a special drive for those in reserved categories. Hence, we are keeping the 10th list for general candidates,” said Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Deputy Dean, Students’ Welfare, who is also a member of the admissions committee.

In a first, the university had, this year, started a special drive to fill all seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Castes, People with Disabilities, Children of War Widows, Kashmiri Migrants as also those under sports and extra-curricular activities quota.

According to a senior university official, after the 10th list, admissions will be finally closed. There are 56,000 seats in 61 colleges in the university.

