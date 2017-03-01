Social media campaign by commuter groups for Board exam candidates

WITH HSC exams under way and SSC board exams due to start shortly and given the reliance on the railway network in Mumbai, activists and commuter groups have started an awareness campaign on social media, requesting commuters to help students rushing to exam centres.

Watch What Else is Making News



As part the campaign, the commuters are being requested to give nervous students a seat for last-minute revisions, let them jump queue for tickets and even request ticket collectors to “unofficially” let off students in the off chance they are found without a ticket.

Activist Subhash Gupta, a member of passengers’ group Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, said they have been forwarding a detailed WhatsApp message, specifying various ways to help students. “This message has a list of several scenarios, where people travelling in trains can help HSC and SSC students,” said Gupta. Normally the exam timings clash with the peak hour rush in the morning, he added.

“Since they are not daily travellers, they would not be having passes. At most stations, there are long queues for tickets. We have requested that in case one sees a student waiting in line, he should be allowed to jump the queue and take the ticket. Every moment before exams is vital. Even reaching the exam centre 15-20 minutes later could cost a student several marks,” he said.

Another suggestion the group has put forth is that students should be helped to enter these crowded trains and kept away from the footboard. “Normally, students use the last few moments before the exam to study. Hence, if possible, they should be given a seat, so they can study with ease. People should think of these students as their own family members,” he added.

Lata Adhangade, deputy chairman of a suburban railway group, said, “ We are all part of at least 10-5 train commuter groups that has over 200 people. Every group has been requested to circulate this message. ”

“While we had been helping out these students, this year we decided to spread the message across all platforms,” said Gupta.

“In fact, in the past few days, I have gone and met ticket checkers at CST, Dadar and Kurla and requested them to go easy on students in case they are found without a ticket during the period of exams. It is quite possible that if a student is getting late, he may rush to catch the train and not wait for long in the queue. I am sure none of them would intentionally not take a ticket,” he added.