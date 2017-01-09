Snowfall: Jammu-Kashmir education department announces photography competition for students

The entries would be judged on the basis of the concept, design, creativity, originality and social message The entries would be judged on the basis of the concept, design, creativity, originality and social message

What has been the favourite sport of most children during winters will now be rewarded. The Jammu and Kashmir’s education department has announced a photography competition for the students to tap their creativity and capture the festivity of this season’s first major snowfall in the winter zones.

As per a statement issued by the School Education Department, “To participate in the competition, the snowman/snow sculpture/ other snow art have to be made and two to three good quality/ high resolution photographs of the same from various angles have to be clicked by the students. Videos/ pictures related to the fun activities associated with the snow art can also be submitted.”

The participant/ team can mail their entry on the official address of the Education Department at ‘mailto:innovationdsek@gmail.com, ‘innovationdsek@gmail.com’ or drop the pictures/video footage at the offices of the Cultural Coordinators of the respective Chief Education Officers.

The entries would be judged on the basis of the concept, design, creativity, originality and social message. The entry should have the details like name, residential address, contact number, email address, theme etc.

It said the contest would be open to two categories of students, including age group of 15 to 17 years and 18 to 25 years.

READ: Five new IITs get directors

“All snow art works created after January 6, 2017, the day of first major snowfall of this season, shall be eligible for the contest,” the statement said, adding the competition shall be at different levels in the entire winter zone of the state, including higher secondary level, district level and finally at the state level, with prizes to be awarded to the winners at each of these stages.

The winners would walk away with handsome prizes at each level with the topmost prize of Rs one lakh at the state level.

A grand exhibition of the photographs/snow art would be organised in March, 2017 at SKICC Srinagar, the statement added.

— with inputs from PTI

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd