Snowfall in Srinagar: Schools and colleges to remain close till April 10

A Kashmiri boatman paddles his shikara amid dense fog on Dal Lake after fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday. (AP Photo) A Kashmiri boatman paddles his shikara amid dense fog on Dal Lake after fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday. (AP Photo)

Due to inclement weather in Kashmir for last three days, the schools and colleges will remain closed till April 10, that is, Sunday. “The schools shall remain closed till Sunday. Let’s hope that the weather improves before that,” an education department official said.

The MeT Department officials said moderate to heavy snowfall was reported from higher reaches of Kashmir Valley. Shooting stones and landslides at several places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has forced the closure of the road as well.

This year, the Valley has seen heavy snowfall due to which it was cut off from the rest of the country. Locals said they haven’t witnessed such heavy snowfall in the last 20 years. Due to such inclement weather, the Kashmir University has postponed all examinations that were scheduled to be held on January 16 and 17.

