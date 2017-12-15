SNAP 2017: Photo ID, ball point; know what all things are allowed in exam hall

SNAP 2017: Important points to keep in mind SNAP 2017: Important points to keep in mind

SNAP 2017: The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) is all set to be conducted by the Symbiosis International University on December 17, from 2 pm to 4 pm, at centres in 102 cities across the country. As per the guidelines issued, candidates cannot carry anything apart from their admit card, photo ID card and a simple ball point (black/ blue) pen inside the exam hall.

Important things to keep in mind

Locate your test centre a day before the exam to avoid confusion on the D-day.

Candidates should reach the centre by 12 noon in order to complete the registration and biometric data gathering requirements

At least one original (not photocopied or scanned) and valid (not expired) government-issued photo identification card (such as driving license, passport, PAN card, Voter ID, Aadhaar card) should also be presented along with the admit card.

Restricted devices: Cell phones, watches, calculators, any smart devices, etc

No facility will be provided to keep your belongings

Friends and relatives won’t be allowed to accompany the candidates inside the exam centre

Carry blue/black simple ball pen

The admit card for the exam will be available at the official website till December 17. Candidates should verify the below mentioned information on the card.

Name

Category

SNAP ID

Test date and session timing

Test city and centre address

Entrance test Seat number

Exam pattern

The duration of the online exam will be for 120 minutes. The questions will be of objective nature with 4 responses each. There will be a negative marking of 25 per cent for each wrong answer. Questions will be asked on topics such as general English (reading comprehension, verbal reasoning, verbal ability), quantitative, data interpretation, data sufficiency, current affairs, analytical and logical reasoning.

About SNAP

SNAP is conducted for providing admission into MBA/MSc (CA)/MSc (SS) programmes offered by institutes of Symbiosis International University.

