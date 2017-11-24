SNAP 2017: Last date to apply at snaptest.org, exam on December 17

SNAP 2017: The exam will be conducted in December this year from 2 pm to 4 pm at centres in 102 cities across the country. SNAP 2017: The exam will be conducted in December this year from 2 pm to 4 pm at centres in 102 cities across the country.

Symbiosis International University has announced that the last date to apply for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) online test 2017 is on Friday, November 24. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so from the official website (snaptest.org).

The exam will be conducted in December this year from 2 pm to 4 pm at centres in 102 cities across the country. The admit cards will be available from December 1, 2017. The institution further announced that candidates should reach the exam center by 12 pm on the exam day so as to go through admit card and ID proof verification.

Important dates:

Last date to apply- November 24, 2017

Admit cards- December 1 to 17, 2017

SNAP- December 17, 2017

Results- December 28, 2017

Exam pattern:

The exam will be conducted online for 120 minutes and the questions will be objective with 4 responses each. There will be a negative marking of 25 per cent for each wrong answer. Questions will be asked from topics such as general English (reading comprehension, verbal reasoning, verbal ability), quantitative, data interpretation, data sufficiency, current affairs, analytical and logical reasoning.

Steps to apply for SNAP 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for SNAP 2017 as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link to register. Register to the site and login.

Step 3: Fill in your details and choices in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd