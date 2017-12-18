SNAP 2017: Check complete exam analysis here

SNAP 2017: The overall difficulty level of the exam was higher as compared to last year’s The overall difficulty level of the exam was higher as compared to last year’s

SNAP 2017: The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) was conducted in the computer based test format by the Symbiosis International University, on December 17, in 102 cities across the country. The online exam was held for providing admission into MBA/MSc (CA)/MSc (SS) programmes offered by institutes of Symbiosis International University.

As per reports, this year, the overall difficulty level of the exam was higher as compared to last year’s.

No sectional cut-off

Candidates had it easier this time as there was no sectional cut-off. This helped them focus on maximising the overall score instead of trying to improve their sectional performances in tougher sections.

Section-wise analysis

General English

Reading comprehension (RC): There were two passages with six questions each. They were lengthy in nature with around 1000-1100 words. Around 20-22 can be considered to be a good number of attempts in this section.

Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency

This section was lengthier as well as relatively trickier as compared to last year. The weightage of Pure Maths was a little on the higher side. No DS questions were framed this year as well and the DI sets were not calculation intensive. Anyone with good preparations could have attempted a net of 18-21 out of 40 questions.

General Awareness

There were total 30 questions.

No static GK questions were asked and most of the questions were difficult. Around 7-9 attempts in the section in around 10-15 minutes can be considered good

Analytical & Logical Reasoning

This section had a reasonable number of easy and moderate questions. There were few set based questions this year and few were tough ones to crack. The level could be termed as anything between moderate to difficult.

Expected cut-off

SIBM: 66 to 68 or above

SCMHRD: 62 to 64

SIBM Bangalore and SIIB: 53 to 55

