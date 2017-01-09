SNAP 2016: Results out, check scores now

SNAP 2016 results: An overall score of 68-70 or above should be a good score for SIBM SNAP 2016 results: An overall score of 68-70 or above should be a good score for SIBM

SNAP 2016: Symbiosis University, Pune has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2016 on the official website – snaptest.org. The exam was conducted on December 18, 2016.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the test which was held for admissions into management courses in various affiliated colleges.

Steps to check SNAP 2016 results

Visit the official website mentioned baove

On the homepage, click on the link ‘SNAP 2016 score card’

A new page will open

Enter your SNAP id and password

Download and check your scores

As per experts, an overall score of 68-70 or above should be a good score for SIBM, 63-65 for SCMHRD, and 56-60 for SIBM Bangalore and SIIB. Please note the there are no sectional cut-offs for SNAP.

READ: SNAP 2016: Check exam analysis

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd