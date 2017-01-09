Latest News

SNAP 2016: Results out, check scores now

SNAP 2016: The exam was conducted on December 18, 2016.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 9, 2017 4:49 pm
snap, snap 2016, snap 2016 results, snaptest.org, snap results, snap 2016 result date, snap exam 2016, Symbiosis University, education news SNAP 2016 results: An overall score of 68-70 or above should be a good score for SIBM

SNAP 2016: Symbiosis University, Pune has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2016 on the official website – snaptest.org. The exam was conducted on December 18, 2016.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the test which was held for admissions into management courses in various affiliated colleges.

Steps to check SNAP 2016 results
Visit the official website mentioned baove
On the homepage, click on the link ‘SNAP 2016 score card’
A new page will open
Enter your SNAP id and password
Download and check your scores

As per experts, an overall score of 68-70 or above should be a good score for SIBM, 63-65 for SCMHRD, and 56-60 for SIBM Bangalore and SIIB. Please note the there are no sectional cut-offs for SNAP.

