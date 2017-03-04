Smart classes for 264 government schools in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to introduce the concept of smart classes to 264 government-run higher secondary and secondary schools. The classes will be for students of classes 9 and 10 and will use information and communications technology (ICT) to impart education.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a cabinet meeting on Friday decided this was the best way to make learning more simple. This came to pass after a presentation with respect to the functioning of smart classes was made at the meeting, according to an official communiqué.

“With the introduction of smart classes, the experience of learning will become simpler and grasping. Especially, it will help to demystify learning of mathematics and science subjects,” the CM said.

He also announced that these classed will be introduced on a pilot basis at select government schools. It will extend to the rest of the government higher secondary and secondary schools upon success at the selected group of schools.

The classrooms will witness a shift from blackboards to digital screens and pens to keyboards. A computer teaching aid, called Knowledge Yan, will be utilised and the students will be equipped with tablets and multimedia kits. The will receive all the content required to interact with the tutors easily.

CM Khandu said that this would remove the restriction on textbooks, leaving them free to browse the internet for answers. There would also be an an evaluation mechanism with the aid that would test the learning ability of the students. The course will be based on the CBSE and NCERT syllabus.

Teachers will also be trained to operate smart classes. The K-Yan kit will have power backup of upto three to four hours. Any shortage or inconvenience will be backed by the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) schemes.

