Small education institutions have potential to grow like Presidency College: President

President Pranab Mukherjee today said educational institutions set up by local people in a small place like Jhalda, a Naxal-affected area, have potential to grow like the renowned Presidency College and the Hindu School.

He said that educational institutions should not only churn out bright students but also good human beings who can contribute to the society.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Jhalda Satyabhama Vidhyapith here, Mukherjee said that he had earlier visited the place as a political worker and the reason for coming this time was different.

“Many educational institutions, which were set up by Britishers then for administrative purpose, have completed centenary and bicentenary. But completion of centenary of an institute like Jhalda Satyabhama Vidhyapith established by local people is a big success,” he said.

“I think small institutes like this have potential to grow like Presidency College and the Hindu School,” he noted.

To make students good human beings, teachers should give stress on both man-making and character building education, the President said, adding Swami Vivekananda had harped on these two basic tenets of education for making good human beings from the young generation.

He advocated a healthy environment to enable students, who were commited to society, pursue their goals.

The President also complimented teachers of the institute in Jhalda, 50 km from Purulia town, for the good performance of the institution in all these years and exhorted them to follow the tradition.

READ: This teacher is a CAT 2016 topper but passed IIM-A in 2010

Mukherjee also advised students that they should not forget their alma mater after passing out. “Like they look after parents, they should also contribute to the schools and institutes they studied,” he added.

It was way back in 1908, Jhalda Satyabhama Vidhyapith was started as middle school to provide high quality education in Jhalda. First headmaster was Shashnka Sekhar Ghosh and he served the school for 34 years till 1972.

Recalling past martyrs of Jhalda, Mukhurjee talked about ‘Chaur revolt’. He said that the firing of British police on January 15, 1931 in Jhalda had resulted in the death of five young freedom fighters and that eventually triggered in massive mass movement.

Also read: Top reasons why engineers choose to do MBA

After inaugurating the ‘Martyrs Museum of Satya Mela Ground’ here, Mukherjee said the museum is named after Satya Kinkar Dutta, a brave young freedom fighter who fought against the oppression and tyranny of British rule.

“The supreme sacrifice of Dutta ignited the flame of patriotism in the minds of youth of Jhalda and the neighbouring areas. I am confident that the Martyrs’ Museum shall keep the fine memories of those who laid down their lives and shall motivate the younger generation towards service of the nation,” he said.

The President also unveiled symbol of the school.

West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi, state’s West Region Development Affairs Minister-in-charge Shantiram Mahato, local MP Mriganko Tripathy and MLA Nepal Mahato were present.