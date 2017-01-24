Slapping incident: Act against doc or will stop work declare Technicians

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Express The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Express

As many as 135 OT technicians of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research are likely to go on strike for the next three days if their demands of taking strict action against a resident doctor, who allegedly slapped a technician, was not met on Tuesday.

The ultimatum was given by the office-bearers of OT Technicians Union of PGI to the PGI administration on Monday. Manoj Kumar, an office bearer of the union, said the incident took place on January 17 when a resident doctor slapped a technician inside the OT Trauma Centre and refused to apologise.

Later, a four-member committee was constituted, but it did not make any conclusion, Kumar added. The PGI public relations officer Manju Wadwalkar said: “The report of the committee, which was formed after the slapping incident, has been received and it is being analysed. The administration appealed to OT technicians to not go on strike.”