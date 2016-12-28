Skill training to be imparted in government schools in Haryana

Skill training would be imparted in government high schools in Haryana from the academic session 2017-18. All District Education Officers have been directed to identify schools and send proposal on prescribed formats latest by January 3, 2017.

Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Wednesday said that so far students of Government Senior Secondary Schools were being imparted training under the Central Government scheme for vocationalisation of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. He said that now the government will start skill training courses in high schools where strength of students in Classes IX and X is more than 80, so that students are able to start their venture or apply for apprenticeship.

He said that skills related to music, apparel, security, telecom, logistics, life sciences and health care would be imparted to students in high schools.