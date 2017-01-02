Skill Development should be part of educational curriculum: Nirmal Singh

Jammu Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh interacted with the students of Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar and Government College for Women (GDC) Nawakadal, Srinagar. (PTI Photo) Jammu Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh interacted with the students of Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar and Government College for Women (GDC) Nawakadal, Srinagar. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Sunday said the government is mulling to introduce skill development courses in the educational institutions, so that the students are provided with the knowhow and technical knowledge of various vocations. Singh interacted with the students of Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar and Government College for Women (GDC) Nawakadal, Srinagar.

Singh appreciated the efforts of the students for undertaking mushroom cultivation, setting up of florist shop, making fresh chocolates in GCW Gandhi Nagar and the production of paper mache items in GDC Nawakadal.

“Colleges should constantly work to upgrade the technical skills of the students as well as a quality of their products so that these become popular. This would also inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship in them,” Singh said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that the option of having an optional paper of skill development in the curriculum would also be explored.

