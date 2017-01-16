Skill centre to be set up at PGIMS at Rohtak: Haryana government

A Skill Centre for training in National Emergency Life Support Course for doctors, nurses and para-medical personnel will be set up at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. A proposal to this effect has been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a Haryana government spokesman said in Chandigarh Monday. He said a team of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already visited the PGIMES, Rohtak and has already approved the project.

The Union Ministry would contribute over Rs 2.60 crore as 100 per cent grant to set up this centre. He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate General of Health Services (Emergency Medical Relief) and Director, PGIMS, Rohtak on behalf of the state government to set up the centre.

The spokesman said the Centre would help Haryana to get services of trained doctors, nurses and para-medical personnel to deal with any emergency life support cases.