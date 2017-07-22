Sixth cut off: At Khalsa college, seats up for grabs in 13 courses

EVEN As Delhi University released its sixth cut-off list on Friday, most popular colleges in North Campus, except for Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, had closed admissions. Of the 18 courses offered at Khalsa College, only five are closed for admission. The highest cut-off in the sixth list at Khalsa is for BCom (Programme) at 94.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Journalism (Hons) is still up for grabs in

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) — with a cut-off of 97 per cent. Seats for the course are also vacant at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce and Maharaja Agrasen College. A few South Campus and off-campus colleges also have seats vacant, mostly for science subjects. For instance, at Acharya Narendra Dev College, admissions are open for Chemistry, Zoology and Electronics (Hons).

The evening colleges such as Shyam Lal (Evening) College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Motilal Nehru College, too, have seats vacant in popular courses. Though seats are closed for students in the unreserved category, most colleges have seats still vacant for students belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories.

Seats for Kashmiri Migrants are also open in almost all colleges. The university gives five per cent reservation for Kashmiri migrants. The highest cut-off for the category is at Hans Raj College for Zoology (Hons) at 94 per cent. However, in most colleges and courses, the cut-offs for Kashmiri migrants are under 90 per cent.

Admission under the sixth list is between July 22-25. The seventh cut-off will be declared depending on the number of seats that remain vacant.

