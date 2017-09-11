Six months on, FTII waits for Gajendra Chauhan’s successor

While the I&B Ministry said the communication between the two bodies was in “possession of the FTII” and could be obtained from there, FTII refused to part with the communication, arguing that its disclosure may “prejudice the appointment itself”. While the I&B Ministry said the communication between the two bodies was in “possession of the FTII” and could be obtained from there, FTII refused to part with the communication, arguing that its disclosure may “prejudice the appointment itself”.

THE FILM and Television Institute of India (FTII) has been functioning headless for the last six months, since the tenure of its former Chairman Gajendra Chauhan ended on March 3 this year.

The FTII Society is responsible for electing the Governing Council and the Academic Council, which then takes decisions on important matters pertaining to the administrative and academic matters concerning the institute. Chauhan was appointed to the post in June 2015, for three years, with retrospective effect from March 2014.

However, following vociferous protests against him by the students, he could assume office only in January 2016, thereby getting only a 15-month tenure.

Meanwhile, officials at both the FTII and the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry have been tightlipped about when the appointment will happen and who all were being considered for the post.

Both the offices have also refused to share information or communication about reconstitution of the FTII Society, when asked under the Right to Information Act.

While the I&B Ministry said the communication between the two bodies was in “possession of the FTII” and could be obtained from there, FTII refused to part with the communication, arguing that its disclosure may “prejudice the appointment itself”.

