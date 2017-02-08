Six FTII courses get Master’s degree equivalence

In a milestone achievement for Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has equated six PG diploma programmes of the institute with Master’s degree. The programmes are of two and three years duration. The courses of film wing are — cinematography, editing, direction & screenplay writing, sound recording & sound design, art direction & production design, and acting.

The AIU has also conveyed that the matter was placed before the Equivalence Committee during its meeting on January 5 and also in the 341st Meeting of the Governing Council in New Delhi on January 9. It has also mentioned that the committee’s recommendations were subject to the condition that the minimum eligibility requirement for all programmes should be bachelor degree, in any field.

The Masters equivalence launches FTII into a new academic orbit, and introduces a dimension for students who can now leverage this attribute for higher studies, in India and abroad. This will be applicable to students admitted in FTII from 2016 onwards.

FTII has been making efforts since 2011 for securing the master’s degree. However, it was only on December 6 and 7, 2016, that a four-member AIU Committee visited FTII. Heads of department and faculty members made detailed presentations before the AIU Committee who also visited the academic locations, as well as technical facilities. The committee also met student representatives.

Chairman Gajendra Chauhan and members of FTII Academic Council — Pawan Manvi and Rajan Welukar — had met the AIU Committee during its visit to Pune, and briefed the committee on the strong credentials of India’s leading film school.

The FTII alumni, who joined the Institute’s Departments at the presentations, included Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Satish Shah, Tom Alter, Amitabh Shukla, Mahesh Aney, Bishwadeep Chatterjee and Siddharth Tatooskar.