Sisodia gives free hand to education department for reading project

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today asked education officials to come up with ideas for better implementation of the “reading” project, which aims to improve students’ learning ability, in government schools and assured them of full support of the administration.

At a meeting with education department officials, he said they can “think of anything for the effective implementation of the project and there is no lack of resources for this purpose”.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, asked them to review the campaign and focus on training of principals and teachers.

“Do not think how will it happen. Your job is to make a demand. If you feel there is a need to train principals, tell us,” the minister said.

Lauding their work, he told the officials that they were “the leaders of the campaign at the ground level”.

The meeting analysed the performance of all districts. It was attended by additional directors, deputy directors and regional directors who discussed the effects of the campaign and strategy for improvement and effective implementation.

