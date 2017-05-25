Showcause to 70 students by DU law faculty

About 70 students of Delhi University’s law faculty, who had allegedly created a ruckus during the examinations on May 19, have been served a showcause notice by the dean.

The 70 first-year students, who had been detained in the same class over low attendance, were not allowed to write their examinations. Last Friday, students from Law Centre-I and Law Centre-II created a ruckus and disrupted the examination at the Campus Law Centre (CLC). The students said they protested after detained students of CLC were allowed to write the exam, but not them.

The dean said in the showcause that the detained students of CLC were not authorised to take the test either. The professor-in-charge of the CLC had allowed them to write the exam. After coming to know of this, the dean had put up a notice that these students were not authorised to take the examination.

After the ruckus, the examination had to be postponed.

The law faculty dean, Ved Kumari, sent the showcause notices to students on May 22 and sought the students’ reply on why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.

