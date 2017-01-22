Shivraj Singh Chouhan to become teacher for a day in a primary school

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would become a ‘teacher’ in a primary school for a day during the state government’s “Mile Banche Madhya Pradesh” programme scheduled on January 28.

“Chief Minister as well as ministers and other elected representatives will participate in state government’s ‘Mile Banche Madhya Pradesh’ programme scheduled on January 28 and hold discussions with students,” a public relations department officer said today.

“They will read a chapter or the part of it from the course book or from any other book available in the library,” he added.

Chouhan got himself registered online for the programme yesterday.

It is being organised in all primary schools across the state with an aim to inculcate the interest among children towards reading and understanding literature containing knowledge, said the official.

In addition to elected representatives, the government employees, eminent persons, doctors, engineers, lawyers and ex-students can also get registered for this programme.

“After reading, they will hold discussions with the children and introduce them with the art of reading,” he said.

Registrations have started for the programme and will conclude on January 25, the official added.