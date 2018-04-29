Shimla boy ranks 7th in civil services exams 2017

Ayush Sinha is undergoing training in Nagpur as an Income-Tax officer. (File) Ayush Sinha is undergoing training in Nagpur as an Income-Tax officer. (File)

Getting into IAS was not only a childhood dream for Ayush Sinha (27) from Shimla, who has ranked 7th in UPSC civil services exams 2017, but it was also a tribute to the memory of his father PK Sinha, an IFS officer who died just four months back in a road accident.

“This was my third attempt and I was pretty sure of cracking it. I set myself a target of making it at least to the top 10. And I did it finally,” says Ayush, a chemical engineering graduate.

In 2016, he secured the 100th rank in and joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Currently, he is undergoing training in Nagpur as an Income-Tax officer.

“I knew the blessings from my late father and mother Alka Verma, who is an associate professor of economics at St Bede’s College, Shimla, will certainly take me to my goals,” Ayush says.

Having studied till Class X at Shimla’s St Edward’s school, Ayush went to Delhi Public School, R K Puram, and then did his chemical engineering from prestigious Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Goa. As an IAS officer, Ayush says, his priority would be the issues drug abuse and safety of women.

Beside Ayush, a Solan girl, Charu Sharma, has secured AIR 204 rank. Charu, a post-graduate from Delhi School of Economics, says, “I worked very hard hard to make it to the civil services.”

Also, a 24-year-old boy Abhishek Verma scored 32 rank in the UPSC results.This was his second attempt.

