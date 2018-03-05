Shift from grants to loans for infrastructure has IITs worried, matter to raised during meet with President

President Ram Nath Kovind will meet heads of all IITs, NITs and IISERs on Tuesday in his capacity as the Visitor of all centrally-funded technical institutions. President Ram Nath Kovind will meet heads of all IITs, NITs and IISERs on Tuesday in his capacity as the Visitor of all centrally-funded technical institutions.

The Union government’s big announcement on the new funding model for all future infrastructure development across centrally-run institutions has evoked concern among the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), The Indian Express has learnt.

Under the Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education (RISE) initiative, announced in the Union budget this year, there will be no further grant-in-aid for new infrastructure in centrally-funded institutions (CFIs) such as the IITs, NITs, IIMs, IIITs and central universities. Instead, they will have to finance these projects through 10-year loans taken from the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA), which was set up by the government to mobilise funds.

As first reported by The Indian Express on February 26, a quarter of the loans on offer, that is roughly Rs 25,000 crore will be set aside exclusively for the 23 IITs. However, the complete shift from grants assistance to loans has prompted the older IITs to express concern that the move could hurt their financial position.

Some of them are now planning to raise the issue at the upcoming meeting with the President this week, said an IIT director on condition of anonymity. President Ram Nath Kovind will meet heads of all IITs, NITs and IISERs on Tuesday in his capacity as the Visitor of all centrally-funded technical institutions.

As a first step in the direction of moving away from grant-in-aid model for capital development, the government cut its budget assistance for the IITs by almost 20 per cent, from Rs 6,326 crore (budget estimate) last year to Rs 7,856 crore (budget estimate) this year.

The concerns regarding RISE are limited to the older IITs as they, unlike the technical institutes set up between 2008 and 2014, will have to repay the whole principal amount over ten years. The interest will be taken care of by the government. The younger institutions, on the other hand, will have to repay 25 per cent of the principal amount. The balance principal and loan interest will be paid by the government.

“There are primarily three sources of income generation for an educational institution — research projects, tuition fee and alumni endowments. The problem with research funding in India is that the overhead expenditure is not paid separately to the institute. So, we don’t end up earning much from these projects,” said another IIT director, who also did not wish to be named.

“Alumni philanthropy hasn’t really picked up in India. As for tuition fee, education in the IITs is highly subsidised. That isn’t enough to generate adequate revenues to pay off loans that may run into crores,” he added.

“We don’t have a problem with the initiative, but we do want clear commitments from the government with regard to our recurring expenditure,” said the director of another IIT.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya