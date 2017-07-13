SFI activists post sanitary pads to Finance Minister Arun Jaitely, demands roll back of 12% GST on pads

Students of BMS College and NSUI protest against the Central government demanding withdrawal of the 12 per cent GST applied on sanitary pads in Bengaluru. PTI Photo Students of BMS College and NSUI protest against the Central government demanding withdrawal of the 12 per cent GST applied on sanitary pads in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Ever since the Central government has levied 12 per cent tax on the sanitary napkins, there’s a widespread protest among the women, especially student community. Today, students of BMS College and NSUI in Bengaluru were protesting and demanding withdrawal of the GST applied on the pads.

A similar protest took place on Tuesday where students across colleges and universities of Delhi decided to pen down #Bleedwithoutfear on sanitary napkins. They packed the whole bulk and sent it to the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s address.

Ditsa Bhattacharya, a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activist from PGDAV College told The Indian Express that sanitary napkins are still considered a taboo in our society. “We therefore, thought we should send these to Arun Jaitley to make him realise that sanitary pads are a necessity for almost half of the country’s population,” said Ditsa.

The protest is backed by women activists from the All India Democratic Women’s Association. The students have decided to carry on with the campaign till July 14. Other cities have also participated in this activity.

In Thiruvananthapuram too, SFI activists and students posted sanitary napkins to union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. They wrote the slogan ‘Bleed without fear, Bleed without tax’ on the napkins.

SFI central committee member Khadeejath Suhaila inaugurated the protest event here. Sanitary napkins will attract Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of 12 per cent, a shade lower than 13.7 per cent in the previous indirect tax regime.

