Seventh GTU convocation: 15-year-old youngest among those who get degrees

Among the candidates who were awarded engineering degrees at the Gujarat Technological University’s seventh convocation at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Friday, there were degree-holders ranging between 15-year-old to 51-year-old. Among 4,363 students who received their degrees out of a total of 5,0405 students who got undergraduate, post-graduate and doctorate degrees, Nirbhay Thacker (15) was the youngest to receive electrical engineering degree (B Tech) at the convocation.

A student of SAL Institute of Technology and Engineering Research, he completed the special course of Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) in just one year. Born on October 10, 2002, after completing his Class VII in March 2015 at an age of 12 from Jamnagar, he completed his secondary education from Cambridge Board in 2015. He cleared his Class XII from the same board within less than a year-in March 2016. “In October 2017, I appeared for a special final year B Tech exams with a total of 52 subjects where unique question papers were prepared,” said Nirbhay.

The GTU authorities said, “Because of his ability to complete the higher secondary education from Class VIII to Class XII in a span of one year, he was admitted in Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) after approval from the Academic Council of GTU. Special examination schedule was prepared exclusively for him in which he passed with a CGPA of 8.23.”

Aiming at 10 B Tech degrees in the next four years, he aspires to open a research centre in India. “To create a product, for instance a plane, you need to have knowledge of multiple skills. So, my goal is to get 10 B Tech degrees over the course of three to four years,” he said. IIT Gandhinagar has offered him PhD and is ready to fund the project. Attributing his feat to his father, Nirbhay said his it was possible because his father developed a unique method by which anyone can study faster. “I want to take this method to other students as well and have our own ‘Nirbhay Academy’. I am also in talks with the state government that can fund and assist my project,” Nirbhay’s father, Dhawal Thacker, a retired electrical engineer, said.

The 51-year-old, an employee at Ahmedabad District Co-operative Bank, Dr Prashant Jani (51) received his PhD degree in management on Role of Information and Communication technologies (ICT) and its impact on management practices of pharmaceutical companies in Gujarat. After completing his B Com in 1989, he applied for MBA from IGNOU after a break of almost two decades as he completed his MBA in the year 2011. “For career advancement I realised I need to undertake a MBA degree and then I generated interest in PhD,” he said. Though it took him six years to complete his doctorate, the father of two daughters, Jani said that with the family support he copes with the job and studies at the same time.

