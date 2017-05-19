SET 2017: Results declared, know how to download score cards

SET 2017: Students should change their printer settings to A4 portrait with a top and bottom margin of 0.3 and a blank header tp download score card. SET 2017: Students should change their printer settings to A4 portrait with a top and bottom margin of 0.3 and a blank header tp download score card.

The results for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2017 for admission to undergraduate courses at Symbiosis International University today at 12 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results from the official website.

Those who clear the entrance will be eligible for admission to law, design, general, health sciences and engineering courses at the university. The score cards are available for download at the SET official site.

The university has also issued some instructions regarding how to print the score card. Students should change their printer settings to A4 portrait with a top and bottom margin of 0.3 and a blank header. Candidates should also enable the pop up window in their browser in case they are facing problems and should use laptops or desktops to download the score cards.

“Do not use the smart phones or tablets” to download the score cards the university advised.

Steps to download the SET 2017 score card:

– Go to the official website for Sybiosis International University (siu.edu.in)

– Under the admissions tab click on the link for the UG admissions and follow the link to the SET test site (set-test.org)

– Click on the link for the “SET 2017 score card”.

– Enter your SET ID and password to login and get your score card.

– Follow the instructions provided above to download and take a print out of your score card.

