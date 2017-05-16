SET 2017: Results for Symbiosis International University to be declared on May 19

SET 2017: Candidates had 150 minutes to clear each paper at centres across 21 cities. SET 2017: Candidates had 150 minutes to clear each paper at centres across 21 cities.

SET 2017: Symbiosis International University will declare the results for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2017 in May 19 at 11.30 am. Candidates who have appeared for this entrance exam can check their results from the official website of the university and check this page to be notified when the results are declared.

SET 2017 was conducted on May 6 in two slots. The first slot for admission to law and design courses was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 pm. The second slot for admission to General, Health Sciences and Engineering courses was held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates could chose to appear for one of five papers in each session and who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to various seats in 19 courses across 14 institutions of the University. Candidates had 150 minutes to clear each paper at centres across 21 cities.

Steps to check the results for SET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the exam (set-test.org).

– Click on the notification for the SET 2017 exam results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and click on submit.

– Download your application and keep a copy for further reference.

