Senior Goa University professor suspended for irregularities

A senior Goa University professor has been suspended after he was allegedly found involved in financial irregularities in hosting a national conference in 2010. The action against B Ramesh, Head and Dean of Commerce Faculty, was taken after a high-level inquiry by the university.

“Ramesh, Head and Dean of Commerce Faculty, has been suspended after irregularities were found in the accounts of 63rd All-India Commerce Conference organised in October 2010 by him,” a senior varsity official said today.

The university initiated a high-level inquiry after Ramesh initially failed to provide the audited accounts of the conference. The accounts which he furnished later were found marred by irregularities, he said.

The university had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for hosting the meet, while Ramesh was allowed to mobilise rest of the amount through sponsorships from donors, the official said.

Ramesh failed to furnish audited accounts of the conference even five years after it was organised, he said, adding, “The university instructed him to give the audited account in 2015 which he did within a month.”

The auditor of the institute, during scrutiny, found several serious financial irregularities and lapses in the details provided by the Professor. An explanation was sought from Ramesh.

The auditor’s report was placed before the varsity’s Executive Committee which recommended his suspension after finding his explanation unsatisfactory.