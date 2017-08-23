Second round of FCFS admissions today: Students with 60% marks too stand a chance

Vacancies are highest in the Science faculty while seats in Arts and Commerce faculties are fewer, indicating the decreasing popularity of Science courses. File Vacancies are highest in the Science faculty while seats in Arts and Commerce faculties are fewer, indicating the decreasing popularity of Science courses. File

From 478 out of 500 which was the cut-off for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions last year to 300 out of 500 in the second round of the first come first serve (FCFS) admissions taking place today (Wednesday), it is going to be a huge climbdown for the Laxmanrao Apte Prashala, the college with the highest cut-off marks for Class XI admissions in Pune.

But this situation is now not confined to the Laxmanrao Apte Prashala as the vacancy list for second round of the first-ever FCFS round by the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) shows vacant seats at most of the top colleges in the city. According to the rules of this round, the seat will now go to the first student who clicks on the online link where college availability is displayed. Since students scoring 60 per cent and above are eligible for this round, any student with scores above 300 will now be able to take these seats, most of whose cut-offs are 85-90 per cent and above.

A closer look at the list shows that the vacancies are highest in the Science faculty while seats in Arts and Commerce faculties are fewer in numbers, indicating the decreasing popularity of Science courses. At Fergusson College, no seats are available in the Arts English course while for Science, a total of 38 seats (aided and unaided) are available. Nowrosjee Wadia that had only 30 vacant seats in category I of FCFS for Science faculty admissions, now has 32 seats in Round II, thanks to cancellation of students. SP college has no seats in Arts English course but for Science faculty, a whopping 51 seats are available.

“It is probably the first time that we stand a real chance of getting students who have scored as less as 60 per cent marks. As a college, it doesn’t really matter as all students are welcome and can study here. But when one thinks of the bright students, who might have lost out on admissions for merely one per cent and took admission in a college they did not desire or as compromise, then one does feel bad. It is unfair to them,” said Teresa David, principal of L Apte Prashala.

College principals strongly feel the entire process is not doing justice to bright students who took admissions in previous rounds of CAP process. “The competition to get into the top colleges is so tough that many students lose out on just one or two marks. Imagine someone with higher percentage couldn’t get admission in earlier rounds due to a couple of marks and took admission elsewhere and now learns a student with at least 50 marks less is getting a seat here, is it fair to them? In a way, we are giving advantage to the students who created uncertainty till last round,” said Dilip Sheth, principal of SP College.

Meanwhile, as per the CAP schedule, Round II of FCFS will be conducted Wednesday in which any student with more than 60 per cent marks can participate.

Students have to log into the online CAP website and check vacancy at choice colleges. Once a student clicks on Apply Now, a seat will be allotted and he or she will have to pay fees on same day to confirm admissions.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App