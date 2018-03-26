Second convocation of Bar Council held in Chandigarh

Chief Guest Justice Jaspal Singh of Punjab and Haryana High Court distributed the enrollment certificates to the newly enrolled 395 Advocates of Punjab & Haryana. (Photo: Reuters) Chief Guest Justice Jaspal Singh of Punjab and Haryana High Court distributed the enrollment certificates to the newly enrolled 395 Advocates of Punjab & Haryana. (Photo: Reuters)

The second convocation of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana was organized in the auditorium of Law Bhawan, Chandigarh. The event was held to distribute the enrollment certificate to the new entrants. Chief Guest Justice Jaspal Singh of Punjab and Haryana High Court distributed the enrollment certificates to the newly enrolled 395 Advocates of Punjab & Haryana.

Singh in his speech advised the advocates “not to adopt shortcuts in the profession and to adopt the path of hardwork and to maintain the faith of the clients as well as to play vital role in the Justice delivery system”. Vijender Singh Ahlawat Chairman Bar Council Punjab & Haryana appraised about the various scheme launched by the Bar council about welfare schemes announced and implemented by the Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana under the Advocates Welfare Fund Act 2001 and the Haryana Advocates Welfare fund rules 2014.

