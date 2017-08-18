SEBA HSLC/ AHM Class 10 compartment results 2017 declared, check result online at result.seba.co.in, sebaonline.org

HSLC results 2017: Students can access their results at result.seba.co.in and sebaonline.org HSLC results 2017: Students can access their results at result.seba.co.in and sebaonline.org

The results of HSLC 2017 compartment examination results will be declared today at 11 am at result.seba.co.in and sebaonline.org. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) had conducted the from July 27 till July 31. The exam was held in morning and afternoon sessions for those candidates who flunked in a subject in the annual examination.

In a notification, SEBA has said that the officials will send the pass certificates and original marksheets to the examination centre on or before August 22. The website may run slow due to heavy traffic on the official result declaration website, we suggest candidates to wait for some time. Candidates can check the result by following the steps written below:

SEBA HSLC results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HSLC result

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out

The annual Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to March 10, 2017. This year, as many as 3.91 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC exams.

As per local newspapers, SEBA has deputed 120 zonal supervising officers, 1100 supervising officers, 35 scrutinisers, 10,000 examiners and set up 27 evaluation zones across the state for smooth conduct of the exam.

