SEBA HSLC 10th compartment exam results 2017 declared, pass percentage at 44.50

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has today declared the results of HSLC/ AHM 2017 compartment examination at 11 am at result.seba.co.in and sebaonline.org. In a notification, SEBA has announced that the request for a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheets will be accepted till four months after the result declaration. The total pass percentage stands at 44.50.

A total of 77277 candidates applied for the compartment exam of which 75431 have appeared. Of them 36971 were boys and 38460 girls. Boys have performed better than girls by scoring 47.19 pass percentage (17445 passed). As many as 16122 girls qualified the exam with total pass percentage at 41.92.

Among districts, most candidates (4964) appeared were from Nagaon while the highest pass percentage is of Dima Hasao at 61.81. Read | SEBA HSLC result 2017, click here

The students can access their result by logging in to the official websites. They need to click on the HSLC/ AHM result link flashing on the homepage. A new page will open. Enter your new roll number and security code. The result will be displayed.

The SEBA conducted the compartment exam from July 27 till July 31. The exam was held in morning and afternoon sessions for those candidates who flunked in a subject in the annual examination.

