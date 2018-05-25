Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 declared: New marks moderation policy, grace marks details

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018: The overall pass percentage this year stands at 56.04. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 56.04.

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018: The result of HSLC and Madrassa examinations have been released today, on May 25, by the Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati at 9 am. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 56.04. Out of a total number of 9343 students, 4604 have passed. Distinction has been obtained by 25 students. A total of 831 students got first division, 2489 second division and 1284 students have got the third division. Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students have failed to clear the exams. Marksheets are now available.

This year, as a pilot project on experimental basis, the answer scripts of general mathematics have been evaluated digitally. It has also been decided to moderate marks in all core subjects of HSLC/AHM examination 2018 for extending proportionate benefit to all candidates. As per moderation policy, so decided, maximum five marks have been considered for each subject.

Apart from this, the Board has also decided to continue with the policy of grace marks for lower level performance to improve the pass percentage. Under this, grace marks have been provided — maximum of eight marks in single subject and maximum 15 marks distributed in three subjects.

These results are available on app as well on about 12 websites. These are sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd