SCTEVT Odisha Winter 2017 results declared at website sctevtodisha.nic.in

The diploma exam results of first semester winter 2017 exams have been released by the State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVT), Odisha. The institute has published first semester winter-2017 ex-regular and sixth semester winter-2017 ex-regular exams on the official website. Those who have appeared for the exams can check SCTEVT results from the official website, sctevtodisha.nic.in. The candidates may enter their registration number, student name and date of birth for accessing these results.

Follow these steps to check results:

SCTEVT results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SCTE and VT mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link flashing on top of the page

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: On next page click on the results you are searching for

Step 5: Enter your registration number, student name and date of birth

Step 6: Click on “search” and check your results

About SCTEVT

The State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training is managing the Diploma & ITI colleges in the state & provides technical trained manpower in various fields of Engineering & Technology conducting the examination, evaluation & publishing results of all colleges are the sole responsibility of SCTE&VT.

