Maharashtra HSC results 2018: Science stream records maximum pass percentage

Over 5,000 students across the state scored above 90 per cent marks in the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC, Class XII) examination, results of which were announced on Wednesday. Of the 5,476 such students, 790 are from Pune division. While 14.18 lakh regular candidates registered for the HSC examination, 14,16,986 students appeared for it and 12,52,817 passed, bringing the total pass percentage to 88.41 for fresh candidates. The pass percentage for 2017-2018 exams, however, has dropped by 1.09 per cent compared to last year’s pass percentage of 89.50 per cent, said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of MSBSHSE.

Differently-abled students had a higher pass percentage — 91.78. Of the 5,374 differently-abled students who appeared for the exams, 4,932 passed. The board conducts the exams across nine divisions of Pune, Mumbai, Latur, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati and Ratnagiri, of which Konkan division had the highest pass percentage, 94.85, while Nashik recorded the lowest, 86.13.

As is the case every year, girls fared better than boys, with 92.36 per cent of girls who appeared for the exams passing, compared to 85.23 per cent boys. In the recent years, Arts and Commerce have emerged as the faculties of choice, with maximum number of students, including toppers, opting for these streams. However, it was the Science faculty which recorded the maximum pass percentage — 95.85 per cent — as 5,40,563 of 5,63,973 candidates who appeared for HSC exams passed.

Among the four different streams, Arts saw the maximum drop in pass percentage which, at 78.93 per cent, was 2.98 per cent lower than last year. The Commerce stream saw a pass percentage of 89.50 per cent while the minimum competency vocational course (MCVC) recorded a 82.18 pass percentage. This year, 66,456 repeater candidates appeared for the exams, of which 22,792 passed, with the pass percentage being recorded at 34.30. In this year’s HSC exam, students wrote exams for 210 subjects, of which 56 subjects had 100 per cent results.

