Schools to promote Sabko Shiksha, Achchi Shiksha: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (file) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (file)

Human Resources and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the Centre would make the government schools promote “Sabko Shiksha, Achchi Shiksha”. He was in Mandvi taluka of Surat to attend a Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas event, hosted by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

While addressing the people on Mandvi nagarpalika ground, he said, “Yesterday (Wednesday), I saw a Bollywood movie, at the end of which the parents put their child in a government school. We are also planning to open Navoday Vidyalaya and Central schools. In the last three years we have given permission to 124 central schools across the country and in coming days, we will increase the numbers.”

He added, “We have come to you in just three years and not five years. This is because we have learnt that your hopes have been fulfilled. After two years we will come again and you will give us vote with full faith,” said the minister.

Further boasting about the achievements of the Centre in the last three years, he said in 67 years, only 14 crore LPG connections were given, but we gave six crore connections since 2014.

“Out of them two crore are women beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, added Javadekar.

