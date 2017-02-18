Schools should teach Sustainable Developmental Goals: UNESCO director

Chennai: Students of various schools participate in a rally on safeguarding environment organised as part of World Environment Day celebrations at Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI6_4_2016_000194A) Chennai: Students of various schools participate in a rally on safeguarding environment organised as part of World Environment Day celebrations at Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI6_4_2016_000194A)

UNESCO director Shigeru Aoyagi on Friday urged schools to teach Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs) to students so that they achieve them as they become policy or decision makers. Addressing a gathering of educationists and school principals from in and around the capital, Aoyagi said teaching should not end in school campuses.

“Schools should think globally and act locally and teach SDGs to students so that they achieve them as they become decision/policy makers,” he said. On the occasion, B C Sabata, senior scientific officer, Department of Environment, said the Delhi government has formed a three-year action plan and it would focus on SDG 13 (Climate Action) and 16 (Peace and Justice Strong Institutions).

“With respect to our department, a three-year action plan has been formed and would focus on Goals 13 and 16 of the 17 SDGs,” Sabata told PTI. He did not disclose further information about the plan. Besides, Sabata also emphasised the activities of eco-clubs that have been set up in schools and colleges to encourage green and clean initiatives.

Principals of schools shared their experiences and challenges faced in educating students on SDGs. Aditya Pundir, Country Manager India, Climate RealityIndia, said, “Droughts, loss of bio-diversity, melting of ice caps, floods are all a global phenomenon because of climate change”.

He added, “Other immediate threats would be on food security, water availability, health and infrastructure”. The Delhi government has set up around 2,000 eco-clubs in government-aided, private and public schools and colleges. Department of Environment provides grants to each eco-club of schools and colleges for undertaking various eco-friendly activities.