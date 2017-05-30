Schools share key to their students’ success: Holistic environment and individual attention

Students of DAV Public School in a jubilant mood after the CBSE 12th class result declared in Sector 8 Chandigarh on Sunday, May 28 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Students of DAV Public School in a jubilant mood after the CBSE 12th class result declared in Sector 8 Chandigarh on Sunday, May 28 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

DAV SCHOOL in Sector 8 and Bhavan Vidyalaya say the top national ranks obtained by their students in the CBSE Class XII examination comes on top of years of outstanding performance by their students in these exams.

Both schools are much sought-after at the time of admissions because of their academic excellence.

Out of a total of 186 Bhavan Vidyalaya students who appeared in the CBSE Class XII examination, 139, or 74.8 per cent, scored above 90 per cent. In the commerce stream, 94 students out of 112 scored over 90 per cent aggregate. The science stream had a lower number of high scorers, with 24 students out of 42 scoring over 90 per cent, while in the Arts stream, 21 out of 32 students scored over 90 per cent.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, principal of Bhavan Vidhyalya School Vineeta Arora said, “The holistic environment in our school for studying is the key for students performing well. From the very beginning of the school session for the students of 11th standard, we divide the syllabus by giving them two units to prepare at a time, so that they are able to master that particular topics. Concept clarity among students is a top priority among our teacher as we focus a lot on that.”

As many as 46 students have managed to score a perfect 100 in subjects like Economics, Accounts, Business Studies, Political Science, Mathematics and English. Except the third position in the Commerce, Bhavan’s has taken all the other top 10 positions in this stream including the first and second. A total of 18 students have made it to national CBSE toppers’ list in the commerce stream.

Bhavan’s also conducts two preboard examinations for class XII. On the other hand, DAV PUBLIC school in Sector 8 has got a smaller student strength, with just 42 and 43, respectively, in the commerce and science streams.

“The reason for our success is the individual attention that we give to the students as they are small in number but with very bright minds. Time and again we have been producing Tricity toppers in various fields,” said Principal Jaskiran Harika. She added that students with CGPA of 6-7 in Class X had also managed to score over 85 and 90 per cent in Class XII due to the friendly atmosphere in the school.

