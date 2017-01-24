Schools resilient, Delhi govt says court decision historic

Private unaided schools in the capital, whose plea was shot down Monday, might approach the Supreme Court once again over the issue of fee hike.

S K Bhattacharya, chairperson, Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools, said they have another chance to challenge an order passed by the Delhi High Court that mandated permission from the government. “I don’t want to comment on the content now,” he said.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, called the Supreme Court decision “historic”.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “You (schools) have signed a letter from the Delhi government that clearly states that land is being allotted to you for educational purposes… Arbitrary fee hike will not be tolerated… If you (schools) have some issues with the terms and conditions of the letters, you can return the land.”

He added that while auditing their accounts, the government has found that some schools had surplus funds amounting to Rs 5 crore and were still demanding a fee hike.

The Delhi government, had in early 2016, asked all schools that wanted to hike fee to get government approval. About 172 schools had applied. When the government had said that the accounts will be audited to ascertain if they actually require a hike, 28 schools withdrew their applications. Of the remaining, only five were granted a hike.

Over the past two years, close to 53 schools have been asked to return the ‘excess’ fee by a court-appointed committee.

While some schools want to challenge the order, others want more transparency. “It is true that schools will have to hike fee if they want to implement the 7th Pay Commission. Schools also need to be fair and open in their dealings. A balance needs to be maintained by both,” said Ameeta Wattal, principal, Springdales School, Pusa Road.

Petitioners in the case called the decision a victory for parents.

“This decision will go a long way… Many schools had hiked their fee and were burdening parents,” said petitioner Khagesh Jha, member of the NGO Justice for All.