Schools need to be safer for students: Rajya Sabha MP

Citing the case of death of an eight-year-old girl in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, last month, the minister called for a closer look at the safety guidelines at schools. (representative image; source: AP) Citing the case of death of an eight-year-old girl in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, last month, the minister called for a closer look at the safety guidelines at schools. (representative image; source: AP)

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, a Rajya Sabha MP, has raised the issue of children’s safety at schools in a letter to the Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. Citing the case of death of an eight-year-old girl in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, last month, the minister called for a closer look at the safety guidelines at schools.

The girl, Ghazal Yadav, had passed away on January 31, 2017 after taking part in a karate competition at her school. Her parents registered a case of negligence at the Ecotech-3 police station against the school in Greater Noida.

“The parents, who are devastated by the untimely death, have approached me to ensure justice for their deceased child,” MP Chandrashekhar said in a letter to the HRD minister, “I consider issues relating to safety of children as deeply important and so also the crimes committed upon them.”

Also read | Students do not feel safe, need better facilities at school: Survey

He added that the case has brought up ‘a serious concern’ regarding the physical safety of children in educational institutions.

“Lack of proper child safety guidelines outlining the responsibilities and the accountability of the schools in our country should be questioned,” he said. The parents of the girl, however, have alleged that strict action has not been taken in the case.

For more stories on school safety, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd