Latest News
  • Schools in Goa told to reschedule term exams for FIFA matches

Schools in Goa told to reschedule term exams for FIFA matches

"In order to enable students to witness the matches of once in a life time event it is enjoined upon heads of all the schools in Goa to re-schedule the first terminal examination so that it gets over on or before October 7, 2017," the circular said.

By: PTI | Panaji | Published:July 11, 2017 6:46 pm
goa news, fifa news, education news, indian express news Representational purpose.
Related News

In the wake of upcoming U-17 FIFA world cup matches being played in Goa, the State Education department has asked schools to reschedule their first terminal examinations before October 7. “FIFA under-17 world cup will be held in India with Goa hosting the some matches from October 7-October 21, 2017 at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda,” State Director of Education, G P Bhat said in a circular addressed to all the schools in the state. “In order to enable the students to witness the matches of once in a life time event it is enjoined upon heads of all the schools in the state to re-schedule the first terminal examination so that it gets over on or before October 7, 2017,” the circular said.

“Regular classes will continue till the end of the term,” it added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. A
    Anthony Balraj
    Jul 11, 2017 at 6:55 pm
    Yes. Good move. Teaching children what is life balance at this age itself is good. These days we learn it too late, when we are already past our prime and spent all our energy on a rat race which does not end.
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 11: Latest News